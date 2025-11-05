Installation of gas pipeline from Tripura to Mizoram in progress: Official

Aizawl, Nov 5 (PTI) Installation of a gas pipeline to Mizoram from neighbouring Tripura is underway, officials said on Wednesday.

The project, when completed, will facilitate gas pipeline connection to households in Mizoram, particularly in Aizawl.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the ongoing project under the North East Gas Grid (NEGG).

The pipeline is being installed between Tripura's Panisagar to Sihhmui near Aizawl, the officials said.

The project will cover a total length of 119 km, of which 104 km will be inside Mizoram and the rest in Tripura.

It was pointed out at Tuesday's meeting that 23.5 per cent (28 km) of the project has already been completed, the officials said.

They said that the state government is making massive efforts for early completion of the project, and the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, which is executing the project, is also taking steps to expedite installation on the remaining stretch. PTI CORR NN