'Instead of celebrating, it should introspect': Cong counts BJP govt's 'failures' in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) As the BJP celebrated the completion of the first year of the BJP government's third consecutive term in Haryana, Congress on Friday listed out the Nayab Singh Saini dispensation's "failures" in the year.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The list of the government's failures in one year is so long that instead of celebrating, it should introspect." Hooda said Haryana's farmers are forced to go from pillar to post in the markets because government agencies are refusing to purchase paddy citing moisture and discoloured grains as excuses.

"During the assembly elections last year, the BJP promised to pay Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy and purchase all crops at MSP, but today the reality is the opposite. The government is unable to provide farmers with MSP, fertilisers, or timely compensation," the former chief minister alleged.

Hooda also raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the state. He alleged that there was rising crime in the state, while the police force is "feeling helpless".

"Policemen are committing suicide, which reflects the insensitivity of the government and administration," he said, in a reference to IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, Sandeep Kumar, who died in suspected suicides.

"In a situation where farmers, youth, employees, and businessmen are all suffering, and unemployment and corruption are rampant, celebration by the BJP government is a joke on the public," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Hooda said the claims of a "double-engine" government have also proven to be completely hollow as "Haryana has neither got a major project from the central government, nor has the state government been able to implement any major development work".

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also took a dig at the state government. "Farmers are devastated, Dalits are being suppressed, youth are frustrated, and law and order is destroyed. This one year of Nayab Saini's rule has been nothing short of a disaster for Haryana." From Yamunanagar to Sirsa, Panchkula to Nuh, Kaithal to Rewari, and Fatehabad to Mahendragarh, criminal gangs dominate Haryana, he said, adding that murder, loot, extortion, and atrocities have shaken the state's conscience.

"Daily incidents of open firing, ransom threats, and gangster videos flood social media," Surjewala said, alleging that the government has surrendered before organised crime.

"The state's natural resources -- minerals, sand, forests, water, and land -- everything is being looted and plundered.

"In Nuh district, mining mafias reportedly destroyed hills worth over Rs 2,200 crore using explosives," he alleged.

In Sonipat, illegal mining companies diverted the Yamuna river's flow, endangering the ecosystem and worsening floods, he said.

Surjewala, in a statement, said that drugs have become a social epidemic. "Under BJP rule, Haryana has turned into 'Udta Haryana'." He also alleged that deliberate attempts are being made "to divide communities and destroy Haryana's social harmony".

"From the corridors of power to the streets, the spirit of unity is under assault. The government is playing the politics of hate and division, a dangerous game for Haryana's future," he alleged. PTI SUN SKY SKY