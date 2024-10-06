Instead of lying, Nadda should fulfil his duty as Himachali: HP ministers Shandil, Dharmani

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh ministers Dhani Ram Shandil and Rajesh Dharmani on Sunday hit out at Union Health Minister and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, saying he should stop lying and fulfil his duty as a 'Himachali'.

In a joint press statement, the ministers also said that Nadda should refrain from misleading the people of the state as there has not been a single allegation of corruption against the present Congress government during its 20-month tenure.

"The people of the state are well aware of this truth," they said in the statement.

Shandil and Dharmani said that although Nadda represents Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha, Himachal Pradesh is his homeland and as such, he should use his position to champion the state's cause at the central level.

They also called upon Nadda to be a staunch advocate for Himachal's rights and help secure what rightfully belongs to its people.

Shandil and Dharmani further stated that the present Congress government has launched numerous schemes during its tenure to serve underprivileged and marginalised communities.

"The present state government has become a voice for those who previously could not raise their concerns," they added.