Instead of saluting bravery of armed forces, Cong raising questions on their valour: Naqvi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said instead of saluting the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, the Congress was engaged in raising questions on their valour.

The former Union minister said some people are "dancing to the tune of anti-India elements" and displaying a deliberate design to "denigrate the dignity of the country".

Naqvi said terrorists and their masters will remember the punishment meted out by the armed forces under Operation Sindoor for generations to come.

However, instead of saluting the bravery of the forces, the Congress was engaged in raising questions on their valour, Naqvi said.

He made the remarks while addressing a programme "Kalam Ko Salam", organised by the BJP in here to mark the death anniversary of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

"This is not the first time that the Congress has questioned the courage of our soldiers. During the Kargil Operation Vijay also, the Congress, in 'jugalbandi' (tandem) with Pakistan committed the sin of creating confusion over India's victory," he said.

Naqvi said, "The Made in Islamabad beasts of barbarity are proving terrible for the tenets of the Islam." Pakistan has made "terrorists as their national assets", the former minority affairs minister said.

It is because of this that after the successful "Operation Sindoor", India took out a "Tiranga Shaurya Yatra" while Pakistan took out a "terrorists shav (dead bodies) yatra", he said.

Naqvi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and India had made Kalam the president at a time when the whole world was suffering from the terror of Al-Qaeda that was bleeding humanity by misusing Islam as a "safety shield".

India gave a strong message to the whole world that nationalists like Kalam are born in India, not terrorists like Bin Laden, the BJP leader said.

Naqvi added that it is high time the Muslims get rid of their custom of political intolerance and untouchability towards the BJP.

Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj, National Commission for Minorities former vice-chairman Atif Rasheed, BJP Minority Morcha Delhi president Anish Abbasi, among others, were present on the occasion.