Institute envisioned by Gandhi, Tagore for progressive education: Delhi LG on Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday described Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) as an institution envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore to provide progressive education to students from all communities Addressing the valedictory function at the Ansari Auditorium as the university marked the culmination of its 105th Foundation Day and the six-day Talimi Mela, he expressed his delight at being a part of JMI's historic celebrations.

"I am among the students on whose shoulders lies the responsibility of making this great country the leader of the world," Saxena said, lauding the university's contribution to inclusive education and nation-building.

"Jamia was founded at a time when India needed institutions that could spread both education and the message of freedom," he said.

The L-G added that JMI's founders envisioned a place that would not only educate but also "build the character of students, brighten their lives, and shape the country's future".

Commending the university's rise, Saxena said, "Today, JMI has become the fourth-highest-ranked university in the country. Students from every corner of India come here and contribute to building the nation's future." He urged students to keep striving for excellence and to share their knowledge with others.

"Acquiring education is a divine command. Only through the light of knowledge can we achieve excellence and become wise," the LG said. "You can make your education useful only when you make yourself useful to society." Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif said Jamia's journey from "a small Ustadon ka Madarssa" to a globally recognised university with 24,000 students and over 800 faculty members was "long and remarkable".

He announced plans to establish a medical college, expand hostels, and improve campus safety and accessibility.

JMI Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi said this year's Talimi Mela reflected Jamia's philosophy of "Talim se Tameer Tak" (from education to nation-building) and saw unprecedented participation from students, faculty and departments.

The L-G also released the Jamia Journal of Peace Studies during the event. The celebrations concluded with the lowering of the university flag amid an illuminated campus, bringing to a close a vibrant week of cultural and academic festivities.