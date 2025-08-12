Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's meet at Pahalgam true morale-booster: J-K CM

Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the 445th Council Meeting of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) being held at Pahalgam was a true morale booster following the terror attack earlier this year.

The chief minister interacted with the members of the ICAI during the 445th Council Meeting being held at the picturesque tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

One hundred thirty members of the ICAI, including their families, are attending the four-day meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to the ICAI for choosing Pahalgam as the venue for such a landmark event and reposing trust in the J-K government after the horrific incident at Baisaran on April 22.

Twenty-six people, including a Nepalese citizen, were killed in the incident.

"Your presence here is not just symbolic; it is a true morale booster for all of us in Jammu and Kashmir," the chief minister said.

"It reflects your belief in this place, its resilience and its future. The fact that you have come here with your families sends a powerful message of confidence and support," he said.

The chief minister highlighted the long-standing contribution of the ICAI to nation-building and acknowledged the organisation's global presence.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the ICAI and the J-K government in promoting good governance, transparency, cost-efficient solutions and improved accounting systems at the grassroots levels, including panchayats, urban local bodies and smart cities.

"Governments must make the best possible use of public funds. By tapping into your expertise and exposure to best practices across the country, we can adapt and implement solutions that improve services and quality of life for our people," he said.

Reflecting on the resilience of Pahalgam, Abdullah said that despite the tragic events earlier this year, the town successfully hosted the Amarnath Yatra, which saw over four lakh pilgrims.

"Your visit here so soon after those difficult times is both encouraging and humbling," he added.

The chief minister invited the ICAI members to visit J-K again and explore its many attractions beyond Pahalgam, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Srinagar.

The chief minister told the ICAI members that their presence is a testament to the fact that spring always returns.

"I thank you for being part of that renewal for us and invite you to visit us time and again," he said.

Abdullah also released a report on 'From Policy to Profits: Amplifying MSME Revenues in J&K Through Targeted Government Initiatives'.

Speaking on the occasion, ICAI president Charanjot Singh Nanda appreciated the chief minister for his time to attend the event.

"Your presence has indeed given us a morale boost," he said.

He encouraged the members to contribute in all capacities to ensure the economic growth of J-K and the handholding of students from the Union Territory under various initiatives of the ICAI. PTI SSB KSS KSS