Institutional deliveries rose to 89% due to efforts of ASHA, frontline health workers: Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday highlighted that institutional deliveries, or childbirths at a health facility, in India have risen to 89 per cent, up from 79 per cent, owing to the dedicated efforts of ASHA workers and frontline health personnel.

He was addressing the 19th edition of FICCI HEAL 2025 at the FICCI Federation House here.

The two-day conference, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NITI Aayog, is being held under the theme 'Care@25 -- Defining Moments in Healthcare'.

Delivering the keynote address, Nadda highlighted the significant transformation witnessed in India's health sector over the past 25 years, underscoring the government's steadfast commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for all.

The Union minister recalled that in 2017, the Government of India initiated a new era of healthcare aimed at building a comprehensive and holistic health system that ensures continuum of care -- from preventive to promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative services.

"For ensuring accessible and comprehensive healthcare, the government has established 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country, which serve as the first point of contact for citizens, thereby expanding the base of healthcare delivery." Referring to the National Family Health Survey data, the Union health minister highlighted that institutional deliveries in India have risen to 89 per cent, up from 79 per cent, owing to the dedicated efforts of ASHA workers and frontline health personnel.

Highlighting India's progress across key health indicators, Nadda said that as per the Sample Registration System, the Maternal Mortality Ratio has declined from 130 to 88 per lakh live births, while the Infant Mortality Rate has reduced from 39 to 27 per thousand live births, reflecting steady progress in maternal and child health.

The Under-Five Mortality Rate has shown a 42 per cent decline, outpacing the global average decline of 14 per cent, and the Neonatal Mortality Rate has decreased by 39 per cent, compared to a global reduction of 11 per cent, underscoring India's rapid gains in newborn survival.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted that, according to World Health Organisation data, the incidence of tuberculosis in India has declined by 17.7 per cent, which is more than double the global average decline of 8.3 per cent.

Citing a Lancet report, he added that treatment initiation for tuberculosis now begins within 10 to 15 days of diagnosis, reflecting substantial improvement in early detection, care and case management.

Nadda reiterated the government's focus on financial protection and affordability in healthcare. He informed that under the proposed GST 2.0 framework, the government has taken a progressive step towards zero per cent GST (goods and services tax) on health insurance, aimed at improving affordability and expanding coverage for citizens.

He also underlined that public-private collaboration is key to accelerating progress in health outcomes and innovation.

Platforms like FICCI HEAL enable policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to come together and drive India's healthcare transformation agenda, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul reiterated the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' in healthcare sector. He also placed emphasis on the enhanced and quality healthcare infrastructure. PTI PLB RUK RUK