Instruct mango beverage units to ensure 18-20 pc pulp content, TN CM urges PM

Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct mango fruit-based beverage manufacturing industries to improve the quality of the drink by ensuring at least 18-20 per cent pulp content in the beverage.

He mentioned that the content of fruit pulp in mango juice was decided by the packaged juice manufacturing companies without following the norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Centre should make sure that the FSSAI standards were strictly followed by the packaged juice manufacturing industries in mixing fruit pulp in the beverages, Stalin said in a letter addressed to the prime minister.

"Positive response on the same is yet to be received," the CM said, recalling his earlier letter dated June 24, to the PM in which he had flagged the issue.

"Hence, considering the welfare of mango farmers, and in the interest of a large number of consumers, I request that the mango fruit-based beverage manufacturing industries might be instructed to ensure at least 18-20 per cent pulp content in the beverages to improve the quality," the chief minister said.

Tamil Nadu’s mango export policy focused on enhancing exports of table varieties and diversifying the mango product basket. This will be achieved by creating required infrastructure and streamlining processes to comply with export standards. Such measures are expected to add greater value to mangoes while reducing overdependence on pulp industries.

The CM sought the assistance of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to develop infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, provide quality testing laboratories, organise buyer–seller meets, identify prospective overseas buyers, and to conduct capacity-building programmes on export standards.

"Your timely and kind intervention in this issue will not only safeguard the interests of mango farmers but also will significantly contribute to the national economy through enhanced exports and value addition," the CM said in the letter. PTI JSP JSP KH