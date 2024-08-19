Instruct senior IAS officers to resolve sewer overflow issues in Delhi: Atishi to chief secretary

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to instruct senior IAS officers to resolve sewer overflow issues in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor VK Saxena directed Kumar to submit a monthly report on inspections conducted by senior officers following deaths due to "complete collapse of civic infrastructure" this monsoon.

Ashish Kundra, the principal secretary to Saxena, in a written communication to Kumar, said the lieutenant governor advised that an "institutionalised mechanism be put in place for scheduled inspections" by senior officers of facilities under their charge.

In a note to Kumar later, Atishi said she had been receiving complaints regarding sewer overflow from many parts of the city.

"The problem of sewer overflow is also causing contamination of drinking water, which would lead to a serious public health crisis if not resolved immediately. In this regard ... I had written to the chief secretary to oversee and resolve any problem related to sewer overflow across Delhi and take strict action against those officials whose negligence has caused this crisis,"she said.

Since sewer overflow can cause a public health crisis, this is effectively a man-made calamity and needs to be treated as such, she said.

The entire government machinery needs to be mobilised to prevent a public health crisis, she added.

Atishi also directed Kumar to assign responsibility to senior IAS officers for resolving the issue.

"Eleven senior officers should be given responsibility for each of the Delhi Jal Board's 11 circles. A team of officers to be attached to each senior IAS officer who will remain on the field to find short-term and long-term solutions to sewer overflow and water contamination-related issues," she further said.

Atishi also directed that these teams would be monitored by the chief secretary, who would submit biweekly reports to her. PTI SLB SZM