Instructions given to shift units handling hazardous chemicals out of residential areas: Shinde

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said authorities have been instructed to shift the units that deal with highly hazardous chemicals out of residential areas to avoid recurrence of incidents like the Dombivli chemical factory blast that killed at least nine persons and injured more than 60 others.

Advertisment

Speaking to media persons at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters here after taking a review of monsoon preparedness of Mumbai, Shinde said that Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) should shift the hazardous chemical companies to the lands that have been purchased.

"Otherwise they should change the land use from chemical to IT, engineering or textile and the government will give additional concessions for that purpose. We will give them an opportunity to start such industries where there will be no accidents," he added Talking about the factory explosion incident, Shinde said the blast occurred due to hydrogen peroxide chemical, and it was triggered due to a rise in the temperature inside the reactor (boiler).

Replying to a question about removing the CIBIL score condition for farmers seeking crop loan, Shinde said his government is working on the issue and talks are on with the banks.

Advertisment

About the prevailing drought and water shortage situation in the state, he said that in Marathwada, 1,837 tankers were being used for supplying water to 1,250 villages and 500 hamlets.

He said he has directed that the water supply schemes which became non-functional due to non-payment of power bills, need to be started immediately without thinking about the pending power bills.

There is no shortage of fodder in any district this year, Shinde said instructions have been given to set up fodder camps wherever required. PTI KK NP