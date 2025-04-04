Instructions issued to keep emergency medical care available at railway stations, trains: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Instructions have been issued to provide a medical box containing life-saving medicines and equipment, among others, at all railway stations and passenger-carrying trains, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

It added that the decision was taken after the recommendations of a committee of experts which was constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after a Supreme Court order.

The matter came up in the House after BJP MP Ryaga Krishnaiah asked whether the Government has conducted any study or survey regarding the establishment of medical emergency centres at railway stations and passenger trains across the country over the last five years.

“The need and extent of providing medical facilities at railway stations and in trains was examined by Hon’ble Supreme Court. In compliance of the orders, a committee of experts was constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi,” the Minister said.

He added, “As recommended by Committee of experts, instructions have been issued to provide a Medical Box containing life saving medicines, equipment, oxygen cylinder etc. at all Railway stations and passenger carrying trains.” According to Vaishnaw, front-line staff such as train ticket examiners, train guards, station masters and others are trained in rendering first aid.

“Regular refresher courses are conducted for such staff. List of nearby hospitals and doctors along with their contact numbers is available at all Railway Stations. Ambulance services of Railways, State Government/Private Hospitals and ambulance service providers are utilized to transport the injured/sick passengers to the hospitals/doctor’s clinics,” Vaishnaw stated in the reply. PTI JP AMJ JP AMJ AMJ