Insulin stocks worth Rs 20 lakh seized from wholesale drug firms in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Delhi Drugs Control Department has seized insulin stocks worth over Rs 20 lakh from wholesale drug firms in the capital for allegedly violating storage and regulatory norms, an official statement said on Friday.

The action was carried out during a special enforcement drive conducted at a wholesale drug market on the directions of Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, to ensure the availability of safe and quality medicines, particularly insulin preparations which require strict cold chain maintenance.

During the inspection, six wholesale drug firms were checked, of which four were found to be violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945, officials said.

A total of 2,104 units of insulin preparations worth Rs 20,06,024 were seized during the drive.

Officials said several insulin products including Tresiba FlexTouch -- 100 units per millilitre cartridges (100 IU per ml) -- Glaritus (100 IU per ml), Humalog Mix50 KwikPen (100 IU per ml), Apidra SoloStar (100 IU per ml) and Toujeo SoloStar (300 IU per ml), were found to have defaced inscriptions indicating they were meant for government or institutional supply, and the firms could not produce valid purchase records for the stock.

Two firms were also found storing insulin at room temperature, in gross violation of prescribed cold chain storage conditions, they said.

Officials said the two firms have been booked under relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945, and samples of the seized drugs have been sent for testing to verify their quality and compliance with standards.

"Ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines for citizens is our foremost priority. Any violation involving life-saving medicines like insulin will invite strict action under the law," they added.