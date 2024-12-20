Insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated: Maharashtra DyCM Shinde

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Amid political row over an assault on a Marathi family in Kalyan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated in the state.

Advertisment

Action has been taken against the accused and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made an elaborate statement in the legislative council over the issue, he told reporters here.

"Marathi `asmita' (pride) will be protected and insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated," said the Shiv Sena president, adding that late Bal Thackeray had founded the party to protect the rights of Marathi people.

A case has been registered against a state government employee and his wife for allegedly attacking a Marathi family at Kalyan in Thane district over a dispute between neighbours.

Advertisment

Asked about vandalising of the Mumbai Congress office by BJP youth wing workers on Thursday, Shinde, a former CM, said police will deal with those who take law into their hands.

"In a democracy, no one has the right to indulge in vandalism," he added.

Asked about disgruntlement of party colleagues Vijay Shivtare and Prakash Surve over non-inclusion in the new state cabinet, Shinde said they spoke out in anger earlier, but they were not sulking any longer.

Advertisment

Pointing to them sitting next to him, he quoted Shivtare's statement that being called a trusted aide of Eknath Shinde was more important to him than getting any post.

No one in the Shiv Sena was upset, Shinde averred, adding, "We will continue to work as a family." Earlier in the day, Shinde held a meeting with Shivtare, Prakash Surve and Narendra Bhondekar who were upset at not being included in the ministry. PTI MR KRK