'Insult' of Marathi people won't be tolerated, says govt after attack on Thane family; 3 held

Nagpur/Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) An alleged attack on a Marathi family by a government servant in Maharashtra's Thane district figured in the state legislature in Nagpur on Friday with the BJP-led dispensation asserting that "insult" of Marathi people will not be tolerated.

The main accused, as well as two of the people involved in the attack, were arrested by late night.

The Opposition vociferously raised the issue of the December 18 assault on two members of a Marathi family by the state government employee and his wife, who are neighbours of the victims, following a dispute in Kalyan town.

Akhilesh Shukla (48), an employee with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, and Sumit Jadhav (23) and Ranga alias Darshan Borade (22) were arrested. Jadhav and Borade have criminal records, said DCP Atul Zende, adding that search is on for eight other suspects.

Police also seized a car used by Shukla on which he used amber light, allegedly without having the authority to use it, the official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the day informed the legislative council that a case was registered against Shukla and his wife, and the process to suspend him had been initiated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab raised the issue in the Upper House.

"Shukla told the victims he works in Mantralaya (state secretariat) and several Marathi staffers clean his office," Parab said, claiming incidents of Marathi people facing discrimination from those coming from other states were increasing.

Marathi people face attacks during train travel or are denied homes in housing societies due to their food choices, he said.

Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap alleged the accused made derogatory remarks about Marathi people, while NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde claimed an unwritten rule of not allowing non-vegetarian people prevails in housing societies in Mumbai.

Responding to the controversy, Fadnavis said a First Information Report (FIR) has already been registered at the Khadakpada police station in Thane district, and Shukla will be suspended from his job.

"No injustice will be done to Marathi people," he assured.

The chief minister also said the Constitution gives everyone the right to choose one's food, and no one has the right to deny home to anyone based on eating habits.

When Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu raised the issue in the assembly, deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "Injustice against Marathi people will not be tolerated." Another Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, reiterated the government's assertion that insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated.

Strongly reacting to the attack, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray said a breed of "Maharashtra haters" have cropped up in the state and they need to be nipped in the bud.

According to police, the attack took place around 8.45 pm on December 18, and the accused as well as the victims, also a couple, live on the same floor of a building in Kalyan.

As per the FIR, the victims saw Shukla quarrelling with one of their neighbours over burning of incense and asked him to maintain peace. Shukla and his wife Geeta (45) then allegedly beat up the man and his wife with the help of eight to ten others, using iron rods and sticks.

Before surrendering before police, Shukla posted a video on social media claiming his wife was beaten up by the family members of the victims.

The police registered the FIR against Shukla and his wife under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 189 (2) (3) and (5) (unlawful assembly) and others. PTI CLS MR COR PR NP KRK RSY KRK