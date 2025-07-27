Insult of national flag in Mandi exposed true face of BJP: Himachal ministers

Shimla, July 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar on Sunday accused BJP leaders of insulting not just senior state minister Jagat Singh Negi but also the national flag, which exposed the "true face" of the party.

In a joint statement, the ministers denounced an incident of "misconduct" with Revenue Minister Negi in the Thunag area of Mandi district, alleging that the BJP workers acting under the instructions of party leaders threw shoes, slippers and black cloth on the national flag mounted on the minister's car, calling it a "highly shameful" and "condemnable" act.

"The Tricolour is a symbol of the nation's identity and countless brave soldiers and great leaders have sacrificed their lives for its honour. However, the way BJP workers insulted the Tricolour exposed their true face before the public" the ministers said in the statement.

"People of the state have now understood that the Tiranga Yatras of the BJP were just a show, as they have no real respect for the national flag" they added.

The ministers said they have been in politics for over five decades but have never seen such a low level of political conduct.

"The state government decided to temporarily shift the Forestry College from Thunag to ensure students' safety but BJP leaders are turning it into a political issue, risking the safety of students to gain political mileage" the statement said.

"Revenue Minister Negi visited Seraj and other parts of Mandi district affected by the recent natural disasters to assess the damage caused to farmers and horticulturists, and to prepare a suitable relief package. The farmers in Mandi suffered heavy losses in the apple orchards and polyhouses used for floriculture," Shandil and Kumar said in the statement.

They also accused the BJP of engaging in petty politics and hindering the relief efforts aimed at supporting the farmers and disaster-hit people. PTI COR ARI