'Insult', says TN BJP on Stalin skipping PM event in Rameswaram

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Apr 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin giving a miss to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official engagements in the state on Sunday came in for sharp criticism from the BJP, which charged him with 'insulting' the PM and demanded an apology.

BJP state president K Annamalai dubbed as 'drama,' Stalin highlighting the Parliamentary delimitation exercise.

Stalin was in the hill town of Udhagamandalam (ooty) on Sunday to inaugurate a government hospital and said he had informed the PM about his inability to attend the latter's programme in Rameswaram.

At Rameswaram, Modi inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge, besides launching other initiatives worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

At Udhagamandalam, Stalin said, "we have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation... Since I am taking part in this government function I have conveyed to the PM about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan. Through this meeting and through you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation," Stalin said earlier in the day.

Responding, Annamalai said it was a matter of regret that Stalin was not present at the PM's event.

"The reason given by him (CM) is not acceptable. He knows about PM's arrival, as the discussions were happening for long. The Prime Minister did not go to New Delhi directly from Sri Lanka but came here to dedicate projects. That being the case, it is the primary duty of the CM to welcome the PM," Annamalai told reporters here.

He accused Stalin of doing politics. "He went to Ooty since it is hot in Rameswaram and he can't bear the heat," he mockingly said.

The BJP "strongly condemns" the CM skipping the event.

"The CM has failed to do his duty, should have given the due respect to the PM. The chief minister has insulted the Prime Minister, who came for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu. He should apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu. He is doing politics by speaking about delimitation," the BJP leader charged. PTI SA SA ROH