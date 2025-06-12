'Insult to Ayodhya': Cong slams BJP govt in UP over 'liquor shops on Ram Path'

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Slamming the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday alleged that liquor shops are operating in many areas around the Ram Janmabhoomi despite the ban on the sale of alcohol within a 13 kilometre area of the Ram Path, and claimed this was an insult to Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai said the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had been making big claims but the reality on the ground in Ayodhya is different.

There was no immediate response from the state government.

At a press conference at the Congress' Indira Bhawan headquarters, a video clip from a media report was played which showed liquor shops operating on the 'Ram Path'.

"In Ayodhya city, which is the birthplace of Lord Ram, the sale of liquor was banned by the Municipal Corporation Working Committee on May 1, 2025 within a 13 kilometre area of the Ram Path," Rai said at the press conference.

"It is clear that this government has opened liquor shops in Ayodhya to earn money," he said.

This is an "insult" to Ayodhya, the Congress leader added.

Posing questions to the Uttar Pradesh government, Rai asked how did the government allow the opening and operation of liquor shops in the holy city of Lord Shri Ram.

"When were the licenses issued to the liquor shops near Ram Path? How did these shops get permission from the government authorities? Will action be taken against the officials who issued the licenses? If yes, then when?" he said.

Rai also cited a BBC report to allege that the number of people who died in stampedes during the Maha Kumbh was suppressed by the Uttar Pradesh government and accused the BJP of having no accountability.

"Government figures versus ground reality is in front of everyone- The government has not released any figures regarding the rest of the Maha Kumbh yet. The government confirmed 37 deaths in the stampede, while according to a report 82 people have died," he said.

"It is clear that the UP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are lying to the people of the state and the country.This is the truth of the BJP," he said. PTI ASK ASK DV DV