'Insult to democracy': Priyanka slams BJP after Dubey targets Gandhi family in LS

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its MP Nishikant Dubey targeting the Gandhi family in the Lok Sabha and said this is meant to show that only the government's writ prevails in Parliament which is an "insult" to democracy.

Speaking during the motion of thanks to the President's address, Dubey said while Rahul Gandhi wants to speak about an unpublished book, he has brought a series of books to expose the Gandhi family.

As Dubey kept listing books and what they said about various members of the Gandhi family, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, said he cannot allow this as the Speaker had already given a ruling, disallowing such comments.

After the House was adjourned, Congress MPs met Speaker Om Birla to protest the Chair's decision to allow Dubey speak against the Gandhi family.

Speaking with reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said it must be made clear that Nishikant Dubey speaks only with the government’s permission.

"When the government wants the House to be disrupted, he is made to stand up—this happens every day. His zero hour always comes in the ballot, we keep requesting but it does not come," she said.

"We request permission for the Leader of the Opposition to quote from a publicly published book that has been bought from Amazon...You say it is against the rules. And this person (Dubey) gets up quotes from books and his microphone remains on," she said.

"This is meant to show that only the government's writ prevails in Parliament. This is an insult to the Speaker, to Parliament, to democracy, and to the people of this country," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Again they bring up Jawaharlal Nehru, this is their obsession, she said, slamming the BJP.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 5 pm on Wednesday following an uproar over remarks by BJP MP Dubey targeting the Gandhi family.