Insult to Murmu hurt sentiments of tribal community: Rajasthan BJP leader

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha president Gopichand Meena on Monday alleged that the insult to President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to West Bengal was an insult to the dignity of the country's highest constitutional office and the entire tribal community.

Meena alleged that protocol lapses during Murmu's visit to Darjeeling to attend the International Santal Conference on March 7 were a serious issue.

"Murmu is not only the President of India but also a symbol of pride and self-respect for crores of tribals in the country. Any insult to her hurts the sentiments of the tribal community," he said.

"Proper protocol related to the president's visit was not followed by the state government and the administration. The insult to the president is an insult to the entire tribal society. Any disregard for the dignity of the highest constitutional office will not be tolerated," Meena said at a press conference here.

He alleged that according to the protocol governing presidential visits, arrangements related to the venue, security, reception and departure are required to be strictly followed, but these norms were not adhered to during the event. PTI SDA APL