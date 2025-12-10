Insulting India abroad is 'set agenda' of Rahul Gandhi, alleges Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging that insulting the Constitution and the constitutional institutions and insulting the country abroad was the "set agenda" of the Congress leader.

He also accused Gandhi of passing "nonsensical" remarks.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Replying to a query about Gandhi's scheduled visit next week to Germany during the ongoing session of Parliament, Fadnavis said, "It does not matter whether he stays or does not stay in Parliament, because his agenda is set -- insulting the Constitution daily, insulting the constitutional institutions in the country and insulting the country abroad." Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will visit Germany from December 15 to 20 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German ministers, the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has said.

To a query on Gandhi's reported statement that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants to capture institutions in the country, Fadnavis said, "I am not that idle to react to every statement of Rahul Gandhi. He speaks without any sense. I can react if someone says something intellectual, but why should I react to such nonsensical statements?" PTI CLS NP