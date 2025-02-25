'Insulting those searching missing loved ones': Akhilesh slams CM Adityanath over 'vulture' remark

Kannauj (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of insulting families searching for their missing loved ones in the Maha Kumbh by calling them "vultures".

Yadav was referring to Adityanath's recent statement in the state assembly in which he took a dig at the opposition and said that "vultures got dead bodies, pigs got dirt, devotees got God" in the Maha Kumbh.

Talking to reporters in Kannauj, Yadav said, "Even now, many people are searching for their loved ones — brothers, children and parents (lost in Maha Kumbh stampede last month). Some are still missing. Is the chief minister calling these grieving families vultures? This is the height of insensitivity from someone holding a constitutional position." The SP chief said that the chief minister's reference to vultures was particularly inappropriate, given that he is setting up a vulture breeding centre in Gorakhpur, according to a statement.

Yadav held the BJP government responsible for the stampede and mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh and asked "what was the chief minister inspecting when such a major tragedy occurred?" "The loss of lives and chaos in Maha Kumbh is proof of his government's failure," he said, demanding an official list of the deceased and missing persons.

The former chief minister also claimed that the BJP governments in Lucknow and at the Centre are fighting against each other.

"The BJP governments in Lucknow and Delhi are fighting among themselves. And now we see central and state agencies clashing over the quality of Ganga water in Prayagraj," he said.

Yadav pointed out that while the UP State Pollution Control Board claims the Ganga water is clean, a central agency’s report states that it is unfit for bathing, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over pollution in the river.

On Adityanath's attack on the SP in the assembly, Yadav said, "The language of the chief minister is undemocratic, he is making baseless comments on the socialists. He does not know anything about 'samajwad' (socialism), 'samajwadis' (socialists) and democracy." Attacking Adityanath’s leadership, the SP chief said, "Wearing saffron clothes does not make one a true yogi. A real yogi is defined by language, conduct, and behaviour. The entire Sanatan people know that even Ravan had disguised himself as a saint. We must be wary of those whose language and behaviour have deteriorated." Yadav also accused the BJP of spreading hatred and destroying communal harmony.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing how the BJP has fuelled inflation and corruption while damaging social unity," he alleged.

On economic and governance issues, Yadav claimed that in nine state budgets, the BJP had done nothing for farmers, youth, or the poor.

He also criticized rising electricity rates and the impact of GST on essential goods, stating that "the BJP has imposed GST on everything, making life unaffordable for common people". PTI ABN NAV ABN KVK KVK