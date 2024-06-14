Gurugram, Jun 14 (PTI) The police have booked an insurance company executive for making customers purchasing or renewing their policies to deposit the money into his personal account, officials said.

Lakshya Gupta, a relationship manager with a health insurance firm, handed over forged policy certificates to the customers, according to a complaint lodged by the company.

Pushakar, manager of the fraud control unit of the company, filed a complaint at the Sushant Lok police station and alleged that Lakshya made 14 customers deposit money into his personal bank account in January and February.

He said that Lakshya had been working with the company as a relationship manager since November last year. The company received complaints that he had been making the customers deposit money for purchasing or renewing insurance policies via UPI linked with his mobile number.

Following this, the company launched an internal investigation and found that Rs 2,35,230 had been deposited into Lakshya’s bank account. He also forged certificates under the company's name and issued them to the customers, Pushkar said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Gupta under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sushant Lok police station on Thursday.

"We are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.