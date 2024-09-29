Insurance firms competing to expedite accident claims, easing Thane MACT's burden: DLSA

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) A competition has emerged between insurance companies to expedite settlements in accident cases in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said on Sunday.

The trend has given relief to victims' families and reduced the burden on the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), the official said.

Ishwar Suryavanshi, DLSA secretary, described the competition as a positive trend that benefits claimants and insurers and reduces court backlogs, allowing better management of other legal matters.

Recently, record settlements were achieved, including a claim of Rs 4.50 crore and another for Rs 1.33 crore, surpassing the previous record of Rs 2.80 crore set during the last Lokadalat.

As many as 217 MACT claims, involving more than Rs 26.80 crore, were settled in the district during the Lok Adalat on Saturday.

Suryavanshi commended efforts taken by the insurance companies and their counsels and expressed confidence that this healthy competition will lead to more settlements. PTI COR ARU