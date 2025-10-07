Insurance gap makes it difficult for patients to have robotic joint replacement: doctors

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Insurance gap prevents patients from opting for a robotic joint replacement surgery despite its proven benefits, say doctors.

"Arthritis affects nearly 60 million Indians, yet fewer than 10 per cent undergo joint replacement surgery. Despite the availability of advanced robotic technology -- now an established global standard of care -- millions continue to live with chronic pain and disability. Insurance gaps, not medical limitations, remain the biggest barrier preventing patients from accessing life-changing care," Revival Bone and Joint Hospital Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Milind Patil told reporters at an event organised by Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD).

Robotic joint replacement is no longer experimental, he said, adding that it is an established technology with over 20 years of clinical use, adopted across 45 countries, with over 1.5 million procedures performed globally.

About 41 per cent of primary knee replacement surgeries performed in Australia in 2025 were robotic, he said.

"Yet in India families are forced to delay their surgeries while waiting for insurance to fully support the procedure, affecting life decisions and overall family well-being," Dr Patil added.

Dr Mudit Khanna, Consultant Joint Replacement Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, said patients choosing robotic joint replacement for its precision and faster recovery should not be denied their rightful insurance support.

"If they are willing to bear the extra cost themselves, insurance companies must still cover the standard amount applicable to a conventional joint replacement. No patient should be penalised for wanting access to safer, more advanced care. Patients shouldn't have to choose between better care and insurance support. Everyone deserves the right to access the best possible treatment without being penalised for it," he added.

Nanavati Max Hospital Principal Director - Robotic Joint Replacement, Hip and Knee Surgery, Prof Dr Pradeep B Bhosale said that insurers need to look beyond the immediate cost of surgery and appreciate the long-term advantages of robotic procedures.

"Comprehensive coverage not only benefits patients, but also helps insurers by reducing downstream healthcare costs and ensuring fair access to world-class care. Revision surgeries -- depending on failure patterns -- can cost two to six times as much as primary surgeries. With robotics, implantation is more precise, which helps prevent failures and delivers long-term savings," he added. PTI SM KRK