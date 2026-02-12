Insurgency groups created in Tripura to stay in power, alleges CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Feb 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday alleged that there was a time in the state when outlawed insurgency groups like ATTF and NLFT were created to remain in power.

The CM did not name any political party or leader, but the border state witnessed bloodshed due to insurgency spanning from the late 1970’s to early 2000’s, a period ruled by the Congress-TUJS combine and the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Addressing a programme on a government scheme for tribals, the chief minister said that the BJP-led government has been working relentlessly to uplift the socio-economic condition of the indigenous people.

"There was a time in the state when outlawed groups such as All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were created only to remain in power. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had brought the misguided youth to the national mainstream,” he said.

Asserting that the Centre has allocated Rs 250 crore for the rehabilitation of the surrendered militants, Saha claimed that now a few people are trying to use them to win the elections (in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council).

The CM said the BJP has also brought a much needed solution to the 23-year Bru refugee problem in order to provide a better life to them.

“Nobody had concern for the Bru people who were sheltered in refugee camps in North Tripura’s Kanchanpur subdivision before the BJP came to power in 2018. Under the guidance of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the problem has been solved (in 2024),” he said.

Saha said the Centre has pumped in Rs 800 crore for proper rehabilitation of the Bru refugees in 12 locations of the state, and the government is providing various training to the Bru youth for earning a sustainable livelihood.

“We have solved the vexed problem, but someone else is trying to take the credit, which can’t be allowed. The BJP-led government did its best to solve the problem,” he said, without elaborating.

Saha said the government has already undertaken a Rs 1400 crore World Bank funded project for development of tribal areas by creating infrastructure.

“The present government is sensible towards development of the indigenous people, be it culture, language or tradition. Most of the externally aided schemes are being implemented in the tribal areas of the state,” he said. PTI PS NN