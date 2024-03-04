Insurgent killed in gunfight with security forces in Nagaland's Mon

Kohima, Mar 4 (PTI) A member of NSCN-K's Ang Mai faction was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Nagaland's Mon district, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of insurgents for carrying out abduction and extortion in Sangsa village, the Assam Rifles launched an operation on Sunday night, they said.

As the insurgents were intercepted, they fired on the Assam Rifles troops and soon a gunfight broke out, they added.

In the gunfight, one insurgent was killed while another was apprehended, officials said.

An automatic rifle, an automatic pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered, they said. PTI NBS NBS SOM