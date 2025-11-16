Insurgent, wanted in 2017 ambush on Assam Rifles, arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 16 (PTI) An insurgent was arrested in Manipur on Sunday in connection with an ambush on Assam Rifles in 2017, police said.

A joint team of the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles arrested 45-year-old Koijam Ibochouba alias Inao alias Sumo alias Pansareng, a self-styled major of the Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA), from a house in Sagolband in Imphal West, they said.

The ambush allegedly took place on a road opening party of the 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajir Tampak road in Chandel district, according to the NIA, which is probing the case.

The attack was allegedly carried out by the PLA and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF), the agency said.

Two Assam Rifles personnel were seriously injured in the ambush, and one of them later succumbed to his injuries. Two terrorists were also killed in the action.

Based on information provided by the arrested insurgent, police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, kept buried in a plastic drum at a farm in Kharungpat in Kakching district.

Among the recovered weapons are an M-16 rifle, eight SLR rifles, a .303 LMG, two .303 rifles, 190 Amogh carbine ammunition, a detonator, 32 SLR magazines, four 7.62 LMG magazines, three .303 magazines, three mortars, and two IEDs, the police statement said. PTI CORR SOM