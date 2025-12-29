INSV Kaundinya recreation of 5th century ship; inspired by painting from Ajanta Caves

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Traditionally-built stitched ship INSV Kaundinya, which on Monday embarked on her maiden overseas voyage, from Gujarat to Oman, is a recreation of a fifth-century vessel, and inspired by a painting from the ancient Ajanta Caves.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, the ship embodies India's historic role as a maritime nation.

Its design and construction had posed "unique technical challenges," according to officials.

The Indian Navy had formally inducted and named the vessel as Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya at a ceremonial event held at the Karwar naval base on May 21, in the presence of Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

On Monday, the ship set off on her maiden overseas voyage, from Gujarat's Porbandar to Oman.

"The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean," a Navy spokesperson said.

The project of building a stitched ship with an ancient technique was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

"The stitched ship is a recreation of a 5th century CE ship, inspired by a painting from the Ajanta Caves," the Navy official said.

Following the keel laying in September 2023, the vessel's construction was undertaken using a traditional method of stitching by a team of skilled artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran.

Over several months, the team painstakingly stitched wooden planks on the ship's hull using coir rope, coconut fibre and natural resin.

The ship was launched in February 2025 at Hodi Shipyard, Goa.

After years of construction and other preparations, on December 29, it was flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral, Krishna Swaminathan, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani.

"Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life. My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond. @INSVKaundinya," Prime Minster Narendra Modi posted on X.

He also shared some photos of the ship and an image of an old mural depicting an ancient ship.

The ship serves as a tangible symbol of India's long-standing traditions of maritime exploration, trade, and cultural exchange, and its induction and naming marks a culmination of an "extraordinary project" that celebrates India's rich shipbuilding heritage, officials said.

The vessel incorporates several culturally significant features, and will be based at Karwar in Karnataka.

"Her sails display motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, her bow bears a sculpted Simha Yali, and a symbolic Harappan style stone anchor adorns her deck, each element evoking the rich maritime traditions of ancient India," a senior official earlier said.

Unlike any modern vessel, the stitched ship is equipped with square sails and steering oars, which are "entirely alien to modern-day ships". The hull geometry, rigging, and sails had to be reimagined and tested from first principles, according to the Navy.

The Navy has "overseen the entire spectrum" of implementation of this project, including concept development, design, technical validation and construction in collaboration with Hodi Innovations and traditional artisans.

"With no surviving blueprints or physical remnants, the design had to be extrapolated from a two-dimensional artistic iconography. The project demanded a unique interdisciplinary approach, combining archaeological interpretation, naval architecture, hydrodynamic testing and traditional craftsmanship," the official said.

The vessel not only reaffirms India's rich shipbuilding legacy, but also reflects the Navy's commitment to preserving and operationalising the living traditions of India's maritime heritage, the Navy said.

The project was approved by the National Implementation Committee, chaired by the Union home minister, as a commemoration project.