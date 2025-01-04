INSV Tarini departs from Lyttelton in New Zealand for longest leg of expedition

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) 'Tarini' carrying two women officers left the Lyttelton Port in New Zealand on Saturday for the longest and the most challenging leg of its expedition.

INSV Tarini reached Lyttelton on December 22, completing the second leg of the historic "double-handed circumnavigation" being undertaken by two Indian Navy officers -- Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A -- symbolising India's growing prowess of maritime exploration, a Navy spokesman said.

The crew was welcomed by some members of the Maori community in their traditional style, he said.

The crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II left the Lyttelton Port this morning for its onward passage -- third leg of the expedition -- to Port Stanley (Falkland Islands). This is the longest leg of the expedition with a distance of approximately 5,600 nautical miles (about 10,400 km), the official said.

During the stay at Lyttelton, the crew undertook repairs and maintenance of the vessel with particular focus on the next leg where it will cross the South Pacific, pass through the treacherous Drake Passage, before crossing Cape Horn to reach Port Stanley.

"With the frontal weather systems of the Southern Ocean, Team Tarini can expect to experience challenging seas with up to 50-60 knots (90-110 kmph) winds," the spokesman said.

On Tuesday, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi complimented the two women officers onboard 'Tarini' for exhibiting courage, grit and dedication in their ongoing expedition, saying it "exemplifies the indomitable spirit of adventure and resilience that defines the naval force".

While in Lyttelton, the crew also interacted with the Indian community members who were eager to visit the vessel and query the crew about various aspects of ocean sailing.

INSV Tarini was open to visitors at the Lyttelton Port of Christchurch, where people from different walks of life visited the vessel and interacted with the crew, including Victoria Henstock, councillor of Christchurch City Council, the spokesman said.

A large number of members from the Indian diaspora also turned up for the Flag Off of INSV Tarini on Saturday, which saw traditional prayers for the crew offered by members of the Maori community.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II is an Indian Navy expedition attempting a double-handed circumnavigation of the earth via the three Great Capes. The boat was flagged off from Goa on October 2, 2024, by Adm Tripathi.

After sailing across the Indian Ocean for 38 days, it halted at Fremantle, Australia, from November 9-24. The second leg from Fremantle to Lyttelton was covered in 28 days during which the vessel encountered various weather conditions, the spokesman said. PTI KND ARI