INSV 'Tarini' flagged off from Cape Town for final leg of journey

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) 'Tarini' carrying two women officers was on Tuesday ceremonially flagged off from Cape Town in South Africa for the final leg of her journey to Goa.

The send-off took place in the presence of the officiating consul general of India in Cape Town, the defence attaché of India to South Africa, members of the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) governing council, and representatives of the Indian community in Cape Town, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

The vessel was flagged off from Goa on October 2 last year by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

The vessel was ceremonially flagged off from the Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town at 10.30 am local time (1400 hrs IST) for the final leg of her journey to Goa, he said.

'Tarini' is undertaking the global circumnavigation journey under the Navika Sagar Parikrama (NSP) II, an Indian Navy expedition attempting a double-handed circumnavigation of the earth via the three Great Capes.

"The circumnavigation is a significant endeavour aimed at promoting ocean sailing in India, showcasing the strength and resilience of Indian women in uniform, and highlighting India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities," the spokesperson said.

As part of the ongoing Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the vessel, crewed by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, made a scheduled stopover at Cape Town.

During her port call at Cape Town, the vessel served as a hub for numerous outreach and diplomatic engagements.

It played host to several guests including High Commissioner of India to South Africa Prabhat Kumar; Deputy Speaker of the Western Cape Reagan Allen; former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes; Kirsten Neuschafer, winner of the prestigious Golden Globe Race 2022–23 and a noted solo circumnavigator; Ruby Jaspreet, Counsel General of India at Cape Town; and members of the Indian diaspora and other local dignitaries, he said.

In addition to hosting high-profile guests, the crew of INSV 'Tarini' also engaged in a series of interactive events aimed at promoting gender equality, women empowerment, and India's capability in indigenous boat building, the official said.

The vessel is expected to reach Goa by the end of May, marking the successful completion of yet another proud chapter in India's maritime history. The Navika Sagar Parikrama II continues to be a beacon of women empowerment, maritime excellence, and national pride, he said.