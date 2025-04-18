INSV Tarini with all-woman crew heads home after crossing Cape of Good Hope

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini carrying two women officers is heading home after successfully crossing the Cape of Good Hope braving persistent rain, high-velocity winds and large waves, officials said on Friday.

The vessel was on Tuesday ceremonially flagged off from Cape Town in South Africa for the final leg of her journey back to Goa.

As part of the ongoing Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the vessel, crewed by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, made a scheduled stopover at Cape Town recently.

During her port call at Cape Town, the vessel served as a hub for numerous outreach and diplomatic engagements, an Indian Navy spokesman said.

"INSV Tarini is homeward bound. The crew triumphantly crossed the iconic Cape of Good Hope on April 17, marking another monumental milestone in their epic circumnavigation journey," he said.

The crew faced persistent rain, winds of 40 knots (nearly 75 kmph) and waves more than five metres tall, he added.

"After successfully navigating the challenging waters of the Southern Ocean and crossing three major Capes -- Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn -- the crew is now charting a course for India, fuelled by determination and adventure," the spokesman said.

"This remarkable feat showcases the crew's exceptional seamanship, resilience and teamwork, setting a new benchmark for Indian sailing and inspiring a nation. The crew's journey is a testament to India's growing presence in global maritime exploration and adventure," he added.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi flagged off the vessel from Goa on October 2 last year.