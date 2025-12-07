Intangible heritage most democratic expression of culture in many ways: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Traditions, languages, music, craftsmanship and other forms of intangible heritage are in many ways the most "democratic expression of culture", owned by all and guarded by many, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

In his address at the opening ceremony of a key UNESCO meeting on Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) at the Red Fort complex here, Jaishankar told delegates from various countries that in the "shared quest" for peace and prosperity, it is essential to nurture inheritance, build on it and pass it on to the future generations.

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) will take place at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13. This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and India’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, were present at the opening ceremony.

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as the palace fort of his capital Shahjahanabad, the Red Fort complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a centrally-protected monument.

In his address, Jaishankar emphasised that the role of UNESCO in protecting heritage is "particularly important" and recognised.

"As we forge ahead in the shared quest for progress and prosperity, it is essential that we nurture inheritance, build on it, and pass it on to the future generations," he said.

India acknowledges that traditions, languages, rituals, music and craftsmanship are essentials aspects of cultural inheritance, he added.

"They are in many ways the most democratic expression of culture, owned by all and guarded by many," Jaishankar said.

According to UNESCO, the session will examine nominations submitted by state parties for inscription on the UNESCO ICH lists, review the status of the existing elements, and provide international assistance for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.

From thematic galleries to performing arts, India has showcased its rich cultural heritage at the Red Fort complex for the mega event.