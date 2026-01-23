'Integral humanism' offers enduring solutions to global challenges: Kishan Reddy

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the philosophy of 'integral humanism' propounded by BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya continues to offer lasting solutions to national and global challenges.

Addressing a gathering at the Bharatiya Jana Sangh National Conference, Reddy described the venue as "sacred", recalling that a national conference was held there in 1965.

He noted that the event coincided with the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas.

"The philosophy of 'integral humanism' remains relevant and offers enduring solutions to the challenges faced by the nation and the world," Reddy said after unveiling a statue of Upadhyaya.

He said that 60 years ago, on January 23, the philosophy of 'integral humanism' was first articulated at the same venue, describing it as a "moment of great historical significance." Reddy claimed that despite India attaining Independence, the ideas of national leaders such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Sri Aurobindo, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Lala Lajpat Rai were sidelined. In contrast, he said, Western ideologies such as individualism, socialism and communism gained prominence.

He noted that even today, countries following capitalism and communism face challenges and compete with one another, each claiming the superiority of its ideology.

The union minister said Upadhyaya had presented 'integral humanism' as an alternative ideology rooted in Indian thought, culture and traditions, asserting that it addressed the needs of the nation, society and humanity.

He added that several countries that had adopted communism have since moved away from it, while nations following capitalism continue to face serious challenges.

Reddy said that over the past 12 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been guided by the principles of 'integral humanism' to address long-standing national issues.

'Integral humanism' is a socio-economic and political philosophy that advocates a holistic approach to human life, balancing the needs of the individual, society and nature.

It rejects both capitalist individualism and Marxist socialism, emphasising indigenous development, moral righteousness (Dharma) and the upliftment of the last person (Antyodaya).

An RSS functionary, Upadhyaya (1916-1968), was among the founding leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later morphed into the BJP, and was its president when he was killed under mysterious circumstances during a train journey in 1968 in an alleged robbery bid.