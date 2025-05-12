Integrated Air Defence system reflects India's superiority and military dominance: Himanta

Guwahati, May 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the country's Integrated Air Defence System reflects its superiority and military dominance.

''Our Integrated Air Defence System is not just a shield — it is a declaration of India’s technological superiority and military dominance. From the sky to the ground, India now decides the terms of engagement,'' the chief minister said in a post on X.

He said that the briefings by the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) are "intense, unapologetically professional, and brutally honest".

''They faced tough questions without flinching — and made one thing absolutely clear: the Indian Armed Forces have struck Pakistan deep inside its own territory, with precision and resolve,'' Sarma said.

''This is not propaganda. This is the new India — driven by strategy, powered by strength, and backed by facts,'' the chief minister said in the post.

On the DGMO briefing on Sunday, he had said in a post that India has ''demonstrated with irrefutable evidence that #OperationSindoor has eliminated over 100 Pak terrorists and damaged critical military and terror infra of our enemy''.

Above all, it sent a strong message that "new India" would track terrorists to the end of the earth and eliminate them, no matter where they hide - at land, air or the sea, the CM said.

''As I watched the excellent briefing by our DGMOs a short while ago, we remain profoundly grateful to the exemplary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and our valiant Armed Forces,'' he had said.

He also said in an address to party workers that the PM is not visible on television, but he is holding meetings one after the other and has shown how to lead a mature nation.

The CM also dismissed Pakistan's claim of hitting Indian targets and said that if any attack had happened in Jammu and Kashmir or Punjab, ''we would have known. The fact is that nothing has happened.'' He urged the BJP workers to make people aware of how India has emerged as a global power and the powerful position the country holds.

The Assam chief minister has been regularly uploading posts on Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. PTI DG NN