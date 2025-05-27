Integrated Command Control Centre inaugurated at district jail in Shimla

Shimla, May 27 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Department of Prisons and Correctional Services on Tuesday inaugurated the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) at the Kaithu district jail in Shimla, through which all the jails across the state will be put under 24x7 surveillance.

The centre was inaugurated by Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Speaking on the occasion, Ojha said that this centre will serve as the main hub for CCTV surveillance across all the prisons in the state, which will further strengthen the department's commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for inmates and prison staff.

He said the centre marks a major step forward in integrating technology with prison management.

"The centre is equipped with advanced surveillance systems that connect all the prisons in the state. This system will help in detecting any incident promptly and will ensure a quick response, thereby setting a new benchmark for prison security in Himachal Pradesh," Ojha said. PTI COR RUK RUK