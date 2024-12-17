Integrated corridor: Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on national sports club's plea for compensation

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea of the National Sports Club of India seeking determination of compensation towards the acquisition of some portion of its premises for the "integrated transit corridor".

Advertisment

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma asked the authorities to compute the compensation payable to the club.

"Issue notice. Let the respondent file an affidavit computing the compensation payable along with the interest amount," it said.

The court posted the hearing on March 7, 2025.

Advertisment

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) sought a direction to the Centre's Ministry of Urban Development for determination of the compensation towards the acquisition of 8,261.81 square metre of its premises for developing the integrated corridor on Mathura Road and Purana Qila Road.

The petition, filed by advocate Hasan Murtaza, said the club made a representation to the land and development officer in 2019 requesting expeditious steps towards determination of the compensation under the provisions of the perpetual lease deed and the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The plea, however, said no action was taken by the authorities till date.

Advertisment

It said the club was granted the perpetual lease of land measuring 8.6 acre situated to the south of the junction of Purana Quila Road and Delhi-Mathura Road by the President of India from June 13, 1951 through a perpetual lease deed dated June 27, 1956.

The plea referred to a Supreme Court judgment, which held in case of a perpetual lease, the compensation became payable for the leasehold right or interest held by the lessee or grantee when the land was acquired for public purposes PTI SKV AMK