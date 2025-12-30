Integrated draft electoral rolls after SR records 1.35 pc growth in voters in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 30 (PTI) Assam has registered a 1.35 per cent increase in the number of voters as per the integrated draft electoral roll for the state, published after the Special Revision conducted ahead of next year's assembly elections, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The draft roll reflects a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, representing a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025, the statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

The draft electoral roll was published on December 27 following the completion of House-to-House (H2H) verification process conducted from November 22 to December 20 this year.

A total of 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions have taken place from January 6 to December 27 this year, the statement said.

The demographic breakdown for the draft roll shows male electors at 1,25,72,583, outnumbered by females at 1,26,28,662, with a roll gender ratio of 1,004.

There are 379 third gender voters in the draft roll.

The elector population ratio is at 643, with the total polling stations being 31,486.

Mankachar assembly constituency has the highest number of polling stations at 402, while Dotma has the lowest at 146.

The highest number of voters, as per the draft rolls, is in Dalgaon assembly constituency, with 3,18,326 electors. The least number of 1,00,319 voters is in Amri seat.

While there are 63,314 service electors, the number of PwD voters is 2,02,433.

There are 2,45,084 youngest electors, in the age bracket of 18 to 19 years, while 1,36,546 voters are aged 85 years and above.

The statement said that during the pre-revision phase, booth-level officers achieved 100 per cent coverage, visiting 61,03,103 households.

During the process, 4,78,992 deceased electors and 5,23,680 shifted electors were identified.

Another 53,619 multiple entries were identified.

The statement added that the names identified during the H2H verification have not yet been deleted. These will only be processed for removal or shifting after formal applications are received during the current claims and objections period.

The CEO statement said the 'revision' phase is now open for public participation.

Claims and objections can be filed from December 27, 2025, to January 22, 2026, with special campaign dates fixed for January 3-4 and January 10-11.

Weekly lists of claims and objections will be shared with recognised parties.

Any decision by an electoral registration officer can be appealed to the district magistrate within 15 days, with a second appeal available to the CEO within 30 days.

The final electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026, the statement added. PTI SSG SSG ACD