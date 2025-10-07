Integrated expo on traffic, road construction, parking solutions opens at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) More than 300 brands showcased innovation, sustainability and collaboration among the government, industry and technology leaders at the Traffic Infratech Expo at Bharat Mandapam here.

The 13th edition of the expo along with the Road Infratech Expo and the Parking Infratech Expo serves as Asia's one of the largest integrated platform for traffic management, road construction, parking technologies, security, surveillance and smart mobility solutions, the organisers said in a statement.

Based on the theme "Enabling Responsible Infrastructure and Mobility", the 2025 edition showcases next-gen solutions and also offers a dedicated focus on "Transforming Transportation for the Future", the statement said.

As part of this agenda, the show will host an MoU signing between CDAC and ICAT for indigenous technology development in the automotive sector, alongside expert sessions such as Digital Twin for Mobility Building Transportation Solutions with Local Technologies and a high-level panel discussion on "Strategic support for homegrown technology solutions in the transportation sector." Organised with the support of key ministries and associations, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and National Highway Builders Fund (NHBF), the expo also features the Smart Mobility Conference, curated in collaboration with ITS India Forum, HOA(I), IHMCL and CUMTA, enabling in-depth policy decisions and cross-sectional collaborations.

Raj Manek, executive director and board member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd said, "Our commitment is to create platforms that don't just showcase technologies but actively drive industry conversations and policy alignment. Traffic Infratech Expo has evolved into an ecosystem where government, industry leaders and innovators converge to shape the future of mobility. This year's edition, with its scale and focus on responsible infrastructure, reflects India's ambition to lead in safe, sustainable and technology-driven transport solutions." Expressing similar sentiments, Jayprakash Nair, managing director, Virtual Info System Pvt Ltd, said, "Technology providers, product manufacturers, government associations, infrastructure, and policymakers are converging at the expo to discuss the real challenges and solutions needed. The 2025 edition is particularly significant as it not only introduces next-gen product categories but also brings multiple agencies and stakeholders to the table, reinforcing the show's role as a driver of innovation and progress." The 2025 edition is set to host more than 20 new product launches, high-impact knowledge sessions under the Smart Mobility conference and multiple networking opportunities in B2B and B2G stakeholders, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for India's infrastructure and mobility transformation. PTI PLB MNK MNK MNK