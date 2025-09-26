Integrated neuro-rehabilitation centre launched at AIIA Goa

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A multi-disciplinary centre to provide holistic care for tackling neurological and developmental conditions, especially among children, has been launched at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa.

Opened on the occasion of the 10th International Ayurveda Day on September 23, the centre, 'Prayas', brings together Ayurveda, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy and modern Paediatrics under one roof.

"'Prayas' is a model of integrative rehabilitation, offering not just treatment but renewed quality of life and hope for patients and their families," Jadhav said, according to a statement released by the Ayush ministry.

Union minister Shripad Naik, who was also at the event, said that the innovative model adopted at AIIA Goa will provide "new hope for countless families navigating complex health challenges." With this ambitious step, the Ministry of Ayush reinforces its vision of integrated healthcare that combines traditional knowledge with modern practices, in line with India's National Health Policy and global best practices, Naik said.

AIIA Director P K Prajapati mentioned, "The launch of 'Prayas' reflects AIIA's vision to pioneer innovative integrative models that address complex healthcare challenges." Sujata Kadam, dean, AIIA, also highlighted the significance of the initiative and said, "With 'Prayas', AIIA Goa takes a significant step in delivering integrative, patient-centred neuro rehabilitation.

"Our focus is on providing comprehensive care to children with developmental and neurological challenges, while also contributing to research and training that will shape the future of ayush-based innovations in healthcare," she said. PTI PLB SHS AMJ AMJ