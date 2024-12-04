Integrated plan unveiled for poverty eradication, palliative care, and waste-free new Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to implement integrated efforts at the state level to coordinate palliative care activities, achieve a waste-free New Kerala, and intensify extreme poverty eradication measures.

This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Special meetings of the governing bodies of local self-government institutions would be convened for this purpose, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"A meeting of the collective of palliative care institutions will also be held. All political parties will be involved in these activities. The Chief Minister will directly address the special meetings convened as part of this initiative," the release said.

The meeting was attended by Ministers M B Rajesh, R Bindu, O R Kelu, corporation mayors, district panchayat presidents, representatives of municipal, block panchayat, and grama panchayat associations, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K M Abraham, as well as secretaries and directors of various departments.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that poverty eradication does not merely mean providing food but also ensuring income for survival.

Those unable to work due to age or illness should be excluded from this expectation, but those who are capable of working and earning an income should be supported accordingly, Vijayan said.

He directed every local self-government institution to take steps to uplift families in extreme poverty within their jurisdiction.

"Such individuals can be included in employment guarantee schemes. Efforts should be tailored to the unique circumstances of each family. People's committees should locally evaluate progress towards poverty eradication," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister directed that the welfare activities of various departments should be effectively utilised.

"Necessary assistance and equipment should be provided to those in need. Funds set aside for this purpose should be properly utilised by the local self-government institutions. Sponsorships should be organised for house construction," he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed that the "Care Fund" initiative under local self-government institutions must be implemented effectively.

"A micro-planning approach should involve all departments in project execution. District collectors should review the overall project progress. District panchayats, block panchayats, grama panchayats, municipalities, and corporations must effectively engage. District- and block-level review committees should meet monthly to assess progress," Vijayan said.

He also directed that local self-government reviews should be conducted monthly.

"A nodal officer should be appointed to oversee these efforts. If extreme poverty eradication is achieved, local self-government institutions can announce it without waiting until 1 November 2025," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan called for the "Waste-Free New Kerala" campaign to be carried out collectively, involving all citizens.

By 30 March 2025 Kerala should declare itself fully clean, he said.

Neighbourhoods, tourist centres, villages, towns, offices, and educational institutions should all become eco-friendly. Implementation committees must be established inwards that currently lack them within this month," Vijayan said. PTI TGB SSK SSK ADB