Integrated public transport ticketing App to be launched by TN CM

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) "India's first" integrated public transport ticketing system - Chennai One - mobile App will be launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has said.

The nodal agency for transport in Chennai said "India’s first" all-in-one public transport ticketing App will be launched in Chennai and it will be called "Chennai One".

“It will integrate Metro, MTC, Namma Yatri autos and cabs while MRTS & suburban trains will follow soon. The Chief Minister will launch the "Chennai One" mobile App – India’s first ever Integrated QR-based ticketing and journey planner,” CUMTA said.

This new system will dispense with agonising long waits in queues, it is said.

“No more confusion. Just one city. One ticket. One App. Chennaiites can travel seamlessly across all modes with a single QR ticket,” the agency said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ The App can be downloaded on iOS and Android to experience the future of travel in Chennai, it said. PTI JSP ADB