Integrated ticketing system for public transport in Mumbai soon: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will bring public transport systems in Mumbai under a single mobility mechanism, enabling easier access to metro and local trains, buses, and taxi services through a single card or mobile app.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that the project aims to provide fast and convenient transportation services connecting distant areas.

"PM Narendra Modi is keen to bringing all public transport systems under a 'single mobility platform'. Efforts are being made to develop infrastructure in Mumbai to realise this vision," the chief minister told reporters after a joint meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He said the proposed mechanism will allow passengers to access public transport services within just 300 to 500 metres of walking distance.

"Local trains are the lifeline of Mumbai. The integrated service system will ensure faster and more convenient connectivity for passengers, leading to increased revenue and greater utilisation of public services," the chief minister said, underlining efforts to integrate taxi services and other modes of transport.

He said the new system will provide passengers with all transport facilities on a single platform, saving time and eliminating transportation hurdles.

Vaishnaw highlighted that 3,500 local train services are currently operated in Mumbai.

He said the Railways will invest Rs 17,107 crores to add 300 more services in the near future, while Rs 1.70 lakh crore have been invested in railway projects across Maharashtra.

He emphasised that Central and state governments are committed to Mumbai's overall development.

Fadnavis said the integrated ticketing system for urban transport initiative, led by MITRA (Maharashtra Institution for Transformation), aims to unify and simplify the ticketing process across various public transport services.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform will provide technical support for this system.

"Through this new technology-driven system, passengers will have the opportunity to easily access metro, local trains, buses, and taxi services using a single card or mobile app. This system has the potential to revolutionise urban transport, providing fast, seamless, and cost-effective services to passengers, Fadnavis added. PTI MR NSK