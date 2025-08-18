Integrating Ayurveda will help paediatric healthcare: Experts

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Experts on Monday underlined that integrating time-tested practices of Ayurveda with modern scientific validation will not only help in preventive child healthcare but also in addressing emerging health challenges in a holistic manner.

This convergence of knowledge will serve as a foundation for shaping a resilient and healthier generation, they said.

The experts were participating in the 30th national seminar of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Ayush, on "Management of Illness and Wellness in Paediatrics through Ayurveda" here on Monday.

The two-day event aims to advance holistic paediatric healthcare by bringing together leading Ayurveda scholars, researchers, practitioners and students.

Building upon the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first day of deliberations at the seminar reaffirmed that Ayurveda's wisdom can offer new dimensions to paediatric healthcare.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, in a written message, said that Ayurveda has always placed child health as the cornerstone of a flourishing society.

He said it is a timely initiative to highlight Ayurveda's comprehensive approach to both illness management and wellness promotion in paediatric care.

Scientific presentations spotlighting evidence-based approaches in paediatric Ayurveda were conducted along with poster sessions featuring innovative research by young scholars and practitioners.

Also, interactive dialogues on preventive and promotive child healthcare were held.

Academicians, researchers, practitioners, and students of Ayurveda participated in the national endeavour and contributed to shaping the future of paediatric healthcare through Ayurveda.