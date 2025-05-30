Integrating history: 1st batch of 17 women cadets graduates from NDA alongside over 300 male peers

Pune, May 30 (PTI) The prestigious National Defence Academy on Friday witnessed history as the first batch of 17 female cadets marched alongside more than 300 male counterparts towards the 'Antim Pag' in a spectacular display of integration.

A flypast by three majestic Su-30 aircraft was a fitting accompaniment to the occasion as the cadets of the tri-services training academy's first co-ed batch went past the ‘Antim Pag’ at the Khetrapal Parade Ground on their way to bring more laurels to an institution widely hailed as the "cradle of leadership".

The first batch of women cadets joined the NDA’s 148th course in 2022 after the Union Public Service Commission allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction in 2021.

"Every moment, every difficulty we went through, each emotion in all these three years we spent at the academy is worth it," said Divisional Cadet Captain Harsimran Kaur, whose parents were beaming with joy and pride at their daughter's feat.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions as the parade moved towards the 'Antim Pag' as all the memories from the past three years got vivid, said Battalion Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh, adding that she was now fully ready to make her mark at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

Shital, another cadet who was flanked by her proud parents, said, "It is a great feeling. There are more emotions and less words. As we approached the Antim Pag, the feeling was that yes we have done it." The NDA had changed her "180 degrees" and had made her mentally and physically strong, said Shital, who will be joining the IMA.

Her father Ashok Mahalen said all the 17 female cadets are "not just our daughters but the daughters of the entire nation".

Cadet Shristi Singh, while thanking her instructors and Squadron Commander of India Squadron, remarked that the legendary saying associated with the academy of "jitna ragda, utna tagda" (the more gruelling the training, the stronger the cadet) is absolutely true.

Singh, who is the first female cadet to pass out from India Squadron, aspires to join the Indian Naval Academy.

Gen V K Singh (retired), former Army Chief and current governor of Mizoram, who was the reviewing officer of the Passing Out Parade, called it a uniquely significant day in the history of the academy.

"This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment. These young women are the inevitable symbol of Naari Shakti, embodying not just women's development but women-led development," he said.

"I envision a future, not far from now, that one of these young women may rise to the highest of roles of the service they go to," the former COAS said.

Addressing the press, he said when the girls came to the academy, there was a system in place to integrate them, and they were truly integrated over these three years.

"I am sure the academy will be more successful in bringing more integration in the future," the retired general said.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Commandant, NDA, said when girls first came to the academy, they were staying separately.

"Today they are integrated completely with squadrons and battalions. They are running together, they are playing together, they are training together. Each and every activity at the academy is gender-neutral. It took us time but now it is in progress," he asserted.

He said before taking the step of integrating the female cadets into the squadrons and assessing how their living conditions would be, he personally led a team to Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, where female cadets have been in training for some years.

"We drew inspiration from them, studied their models and adapted as to how it can be implemented here at the academy," the Vice Admiral said.

A total of 1,341 cadets, including 336 from the passing out course, participated in the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla.

The parade marked the successful completion of rigorous military and academic training by the cadets, culminating in a splendid display of precision, discipline and military bearing. It was impeccably conducted by Adjutant Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari, astride his charger 'Reliant Robin'.

Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi of 'G' Squadron commanded the parade.

The Reviewing Officer presented President's Gold Medal to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Prince Raj, President's Silver Medal to Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi and President's Bronze Medal to Battalion Cadet Captain Tejas Bhatt. The prestigious Chiefs of Staff Banner was awarded to Golf Squadron for overall excellence, a release said.

The event concluded with a grand flypast featuring flag-trooping Chetak helicopters, Super Dimona motorised gliders, and the majestic Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft, symbolising the culmination of training and the cadets' readiness to embark on the next phase of their military journey. PTI SPK NR BNM