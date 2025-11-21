Integrating princely states into India was idea of Harekrishna Mahtab: Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the idea of integrating princely states with the Union of India was first conceived by Dr Harekrishna Mahatab and later taken forward by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, leading to the merger of more than 500 small states.

Majhi made the remark at the state-level function marking the 126th birth anniversary of Mahatab, the first head of the state of Odisha after Independence.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter.

"The concept of merging the princely states with India, was the brainchild of Mahatab. He was the first to conceive the idea and later Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave leadership to the movement leading to merger of 565 states into India," Majhi said, adding that Dr Mahatab has given a new identity for all of us.

He said 25 princely states were merged with Odisha due to Mahatab’s efforts.

The chief minister said the impact of Mahatab’s vision could be seen in the construction of the Hirakud Dam, the establishment of Bhubaneswar as the state capital, the Rourkela Steel Plant, All India Radio’s Cuttack station and the Rice Research Institute at Bidyadharpur.

Describing Mahatab as a freedom fighter, politician, diplomat, educationist, literature, historian at one go, Majhi said, "He knew that political freedom alone was not enough. Real freedom meant freedom from hunger, poverty, disease and ignorance. He laid the foundation of planned development in the state." The chief minister pointed out that the state government's plans and programmes were aimed in eradicating illiteracy, hunger, good health, empowering women and others.

Meanwhile, tributes to Mahatab poured from across the state.

Taking to X, Governor Kambhampati said, “Tributes on the birth anniversary of Utkal Kesari Dr Harekrishna Mahatab.” Majhi in his X post wrote: "Devoted homage on the birth anniversary of the distinguished freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Odisha, 'Utkala Kesari' Dr Harekrihna Mahatab. His contributions to the progress of Odisha will always be remembered. He was a visionary leader for literature, culture, and social change along with a political perspective. May his ideals and sacrifices always inspire us." Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik added on X: “On the birth anniversary of Utkal Kesari Dr Harekrishna Mahatab, the freedom fighter and architect of modern Odisha, I offer my tributes. His contributions in making the state progressive, bringing improvements to people's lives, as well as elevating the standards of literature and journalism, will always remain memorable.” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid homage to Mahatab, saying his contributions to public service will remain ever memorable. PTI AAM RBT AAM MNB