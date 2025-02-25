Integration of air and naval power key to safeguard national interest: CDS

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Integration of India's air and naval power is essential for safeguarding national interests and ensuring deterrence in the region, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

In an address at a conference, General Chauhan underscored the critical need for effective military preparedness and vigilance in view of the evolving global security scenario.

The Chief of Defence Staff emphasised that India's unique geographical location in the Indian Ocean region makes its maritime domain a pivotal area of strategic interest.

Highlighting the importance of joint force projection, he stressed that the integration of air and naval power is essential for safeguarding national interests and ensuring deterrence in the region.

General Chauhan was speaking at the conference on the theme 'Synergising Air and Naval Forces: Enhancing Combat Power in the Indian Ocean Region'.

In his remarks, the top military officer further elaborated on how technological advancements, strategic partnerships and joint operational exercises will play a crucial role in enhancing India's defence posture.

General Chauhan's comments came as the government plans to roll out integrated theatre commands as part of a transformative reform to bolster India's combat prowess.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, the Air Force and the Navy and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

As per the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force have separate commands.

Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, in his keynote address highlighted the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and seamless coordination between the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force to address emerging threats in the region.

The seminar was organised by the headquarters Southern Air Command in collaboration with the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS),