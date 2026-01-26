Integration of traditional medicine into public healthcare depicted in Ayush Ministry's tableau

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Republic Day tableau of the Ministry of Ayush showcased the role of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) in strengthening India's traditional systems of medicine and integrating them into the public healthcare framework.

The concept drew inspiration from Vande Mataram, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the Prime Minister's Panch Pran for Amrit Kaal, reflecting India's civilisational heritage and future-oriented health vision.

As it made its way down Kartavya Path during Monday's ceremonial parade, the front portion of the tableau featured a rotating tri-sculpture of Acharya Charak, Rishi Patanjali, and Maharshi Agastya seated around a hill of medicinal plants, symbolising the foundational pillars of Ayush and their harmony with nature.

An accompanying walking contingent depicted the integration of Artificial Intelligence with Ayush, underlining innovation-led healthcare rooted in tradition.

The main trailer highlighted three flagship initiatives under NAM -- Supraja, focusing on women and child wellness; Vayomitra, dedicated to geriatric care and healthy ageing; and Ayurvidya, promoting Ayush education and awareness among schoolchildren.

The Arishadvarga -- Kama, Krodha, Lobha, Moha, Mada, and Matsarya -- were depicted through expressive "muppets", illustrating mental imbalances (Manas Doshas) and the role of Ayush in achieving holistic well-being.

The rear section showcased an Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush), representing community-level healthcare services. Above it, a meditative figure with illuminated chakras symbolised harmony of body, mind, and spirit, complemented by figures in classical yoga postures.

The side panels displayed three-dimensional murals of traditional therapies such as Marma, Shirodhara, and Cupping, along with panels honouring pioneers of Ayush systems -- Yuthog Yonten Gonpo (Sowa-Rigpa), Benedict Lust (Naturopathy), Samuel Hahnemann (Homoeopathy), and Hippocrates (Unani).

The rear end of the tableau depicted an Ayush Educational Institution established under NAM, symbolising education, research, and capacity building for future generations.

The tableau presented Ayush as a comprehensive healthcare system where ancient wisdom and modern innovation together contribute to a healthy, self-reliant, and resilient India.