'Integrative Oncology' future of cancer treatment: Ayush ministry

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The future of cancer treatment in India is being reshaped through Integrative Oncology – a model that combines modern oncology with Ayurveda, Yoga, and other "evidence-based" Indian traditional systems of medicine, the Ayush ministry secretary has said.

The Ayush ministry, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has set up five Advanced Centres for Integrative Health Research at AIIMS across the country.

Among them, AIIMS Nagpur is leading cancer-focused research, while in Mumbai. Tata Memorial Centre's Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), with support from the ministry, has established a Centre of Excellence for Ayush Medicine Development for Cancer Care.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has also signed an MoU with ACTREC for collaborative clinical studies.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, has launched India's first of its type Integrative Oncology Research and Care Centre (IORCC).

The centre was inaugurated on September 27, on the 10th National Ayurveda Day, by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav.

The IORCC brings together modern oncology, Ayurveda, Yoga, Physiotherapy, and Diet Therapy under one roof through a collaboration between the Goa government, AIIA, and ACTREC.

"Integrative oncology reflects India's strength in combining the precision of modern science with the wisdom of Ayush systems," Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said on the eve of the National Cancer Awareness Day.

"Our goal is to create a patient-centred, evidence-based model of cancer care with standards that meet global credibility," he said.

Official sources claimed that more than 7,800 patients have been treated at the All India Institute of Ayurveda, 2,200 at AIIMS Jhajjar's oncology unit, and 2,600 at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur.

Similar efforts are underway at CCRAS Mumbai, which collaborates with Tata Memorial Centre on clinical trials of ayurvedic formulations such as Carctol-S and CAGHE.

"This initiative gives scientific legitimacy to traditional systems while ensuring ethical and clinical rigour," said Professor P K Prajapati, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda at Delhi and Goa.

"The Goa centre will not only serve patients but also act as a hub for research and training in integrative oncology," Prajapati said.

A Tata Memorial Centre trial found that Yoga improved disease-free survival by 15 per cent and overall survival by 14 per cent in breast cancer patients. The study's findings were publicised by the central government in a release.

Another AIIMS study reported that the Ayurvedic formulation Ayush QOL-2C enhanced both survival and quality of life in patients undergoing chemotherapy.

"The purpose is not to replace chemotherapy or radiation, but to make them more tolerable and improve overall outcomes," said Dr Manohar Gundeti, Research Officer (Ayurveda), CCRAS. "Ayurveda offers valuable support in reducing toxicity, improving immunity, and aiding rehabilitation." Beyond government institutions, NGOs such as ICTRC (Wagholi), Apollo AyurVAID, Bengaluru, and Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, are devising "integrative" models accessible to both privileged and underserved.

Internationally, the Ayush Ministry has partnered with the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) and presented research findings at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2025 meeting in Chicago The Ministry of Ayush has also announced the inauguration of a Centre of Integrative Oncology (CIO) in collaboration with the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) in India.

The initiative aims to advance joint research, training, and innovation in cancer prevention and treatment.

"India is showing that traditional and modern science can work together," Kotecha said.

"Integrative oncology is making cancer care more compassionate, effective, and focused on holistic well-being," he said. PTI PLB VN VN