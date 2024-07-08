Intellectuals' forum hold protest against NEET irregularities in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) A platform of intellectuals on Monday staged a day-long protest here, condemning alleged irregularities in NEET and NET-UG exams under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Known as 'Desh Banchao Ganamanch' (People's Forum to Save the Nation), the platform comprises singers, actors, journalists, political commentators, columnists, and social activists.

They also denounced the replacement of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) with the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Approximately 20 prominent figures participated in the rally, including poet Prasun Bhowmik, actor Rahul Chakraborty, singer Saikat Mitra, left leader Samir Putatunda, former state minister Purnendu Basu, and journalist-commentator Suman Bhattacharya.

A spokesperson for the organisers highlighted that the protest aimed to halt the politicisation of central agencies, expedite trials of incarcerated opposition leaders, and safeguard states' rights essential for federal democracy.