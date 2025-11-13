'Intelligence failure': Akhilesh on Delhi blast

Bareilly (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called the Delhi bomb blast an "intelligence failure".

On the Bihar elections, he said that the public is looking forward to seeing Tejashwi Yadav as the next chief minister.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Such an incident (Delhi blast) could only happen when the intelligence system fails. The people now want change." He also attacked the BJP over Indian economy. "The government talks about 'swadeshi', but the entire economy is under China's influence. Our markets are flooded with Chinese goods." Yadav also accused the Election Commission of working under BJP's influence.

"In Rampur and Kundarki (bypolls held last November), thousands of people were not allowed to cast their votes. The police stopped voters from leaving their homes, yet the Election Commission took no action," he alleged.

The SP chief said his party is moving forward with a 'New India Vision' and will soon release a special manifesto for Bareilly's development.

Continuing his criticism of the BJP, he said, "The BJP leaders think they are above God. The chief minister hasn't set up a single new factory; he has only made electricity costlier. The poor can no longer afford weddings. The real land mafia are those who snatch the property of the poor." He claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath becomes "communal whenever he feels his chair is shaking". PTI COR CDN KVK KVK